Kelowna's development industry may be strangled by a lack of electricity

Photo: Contributed Artists rendering of future development at 2606 - 2696 Pandosy Street, Kelowna being built by Hyeum Properties Ltd.

FortisBC has started telling developers in Kelowna it can no longer guarantee electricity for new projects until 2027 or as late as 2029.

Morgan Reynolds, a Kelowna residential builder, says the real estate development industry is now facing major uncertainty.

"This crisis isn’t just about one development—it’s about a systemic failure that impacts housing, job creation, and the city’s ability to meet provincial and federal housing targets," Reynolds said, explaining his company has a number of projects in its pipeline, including rental units.

"Not having a guarantee from FortisBC for power will cause us to revisit whether that project makes sense at this time," he said.

Robert Dagenais, a development manager with Hyeum Properties Ltd., says his company's recent proposal to build a mixed-use development, including 85 residential units on Pandosy Street could be impacted.

Dagenais says his company started the project believing they would have power in the first quarter of 2028.

"We might finish a building with no power, therefore it won't be occupied. And then the snowball effect happens," Dagenais said.

In a news release, the Urban Development Institute Okanagan says that without a reliable electricity supply, "development in the region is at risk of stalling, with some projects potentially being abandoned altogether."

"This has the potential to disrupt the city of Kelowna’s ability to meet its provincial housing targets."

Ian Grannary, a UDI board member and electrical engineer, says he's heavily involved in multi-family and commercial institutional building in Kelowna. He's baffled by the news.

"I've been working in town for almost 20 years, and I've never heard of anything like this. So it's not like it's standard procedure."

The UDI is calling on FortisBC to accelerate investments in the city's electrical structure.

FortisBC spokesperson Gary Toft says the power company is aware of the concerns expressed by the Urban Development Institute and local developers.

"We take these issues very seriously and are committed to addressing them as quickly as possible."

Toft says procuring equipment necessary for the upgrades at facilities like the Saucier substation, which provides power for the Kelowna General Hospital and the city’s central core, is taking significantly longer than in the past.

"A transformer for a substation that once took one year could now be seeing up to three years for delivery," said Toft.



Toft says FortisBC has taken steps to help mitigate the issues and they are working to meet the growing energy needs of its customers, but that's not good enough for Dagenais.

"They're a utility provider. You either have it or you don't. It's not a maybe thing," he said.

"If you make promises to the city in terms of their growth strategies and things like that. Well how is Kelowna going to keep up if the utility is not there?"

Dagenais believes it may be time for another electrical provider to enter the market.

FortisBC, meanwhile, says they continue to work closely with the City of Kelowna and the development community on requests for large buildings with significant and concentrated electricity demand to ensure they can be connected as quickly as possible.