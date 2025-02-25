Ice in and ready to go for the Montana's Brier at Prospera Place

It didn’t take long to transform the playing surface at Prospera Place from a hockey rink to four individual curling sheets.

In a little more than 48 hours, head icemaker Greg Ewasko and his team removed the hockey ice and replaced it with curling ice.

“We took over right after the concert that was held here Saturday night, so that was about 5 o’clock in the morning Sunday,” said Ewasko.

“Then we wrapped things up about three hours ago," he said, Tuesday morning.

“We’re just waiting for one more truck from the Scotties that was held in Thunder Bay. We’ll get that tomorrow morning, then we’ll set up the rest.”

It’s looking good to go, he said.

Ewasko, a Manitoba native, has been making ice for 33 years, the last 21 for Curling Canada. He has been their head technician for the past six years.

The making of curling ice is more than just pouring water down, waiting for it to freeze, then throwing some rocks.

There’s an art and a science to it.

Unlike a hockey surface, it’s about getting as level a sheet of ice as possible.

“For hockey they drive out with the zamboni, they put a lot of water down then hope it freezes," Ewasko said.

“We are actually asking a rock to go 150 feet and curl from the middle of the 12 to the button every time.”

It takes precision and a process known as pebbling, tiny droplets of warm water sprinkled on the ice that gives the surface its running track.

“The pebble will affect the rock on its curl and its speed as the rocks kind of break in,” says Ewasko.

“Because we do sand the rocks before every event just to add the curl and help us out until we get the ice totally, totally flat, what the pebble does is just basically for speed and curl.”

Just as the pebble will affect the running of a stone, so too can outside influences such as weather and humidity.

Too much humidity is not ideal for curling surfaces and, unfortunately, Prospera Place is not equipped with dehumidification.

“We do have air conditioning and that’s a good thing," Ewasko said.

“Realistically, it would be good to be back home in Winnipeg and -20 and drier than dry.”

At the end of the day, Ewasko hopes the forecast temperatures well above freezing will mean more people come out to watch.

“The more people the better. Pack the house because we want to see Kelowna have a great event.”

The Montana’s Brier opens up Friday night at 6:30 p.m.