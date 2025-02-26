Kelowna Fire Department warns residents to stay off ponds and lakes as thaw continues

Madison Reeve

With the region likely having experienced its final cold snap, the Kelowna Fire Department is urging residents to stay off the ice as local ponds and lakes begin to thaw.

As temperatures rise, the ice is becoming unstable, creating significant risks for those venturing onto frozen bodies of water.

Eric Grootendorst, assistant fire chief training and safety officer, is advising the public to avoid walking or skating on the ice to prevent accidents.

"The warm temperatures have led to quite a rapid thawing of the ice and caused the ice to pull back from the shores. Our advice is just to stay off the ice now as we see it melt so quickly," Grootendorst said.

Throughout the winter, Kelowna Fire Department members have participated in ice rescue training to ensure their skills remain sharp in case of emergencies.

"When ice forms, we put them on the ice and in the water, and they practise all those skill sets so they are prepared," Grootendorst added.

In the event of an accidental fall through the ice, the fire department advises attempting to return to the spot where you fell in, as it is likely to be the thickest part of the ice.

Residents are also reminded to keep their pets off the ice, as they are equally at risk of falling in.

"They don't understand the dangers of the ice when they see a bird or a stick that's on the ice, and the problem is when we have an animal that goes through the ice, of course people are going to go after them," Grootendorst explained.

If you witness someone struggling in the water, resist the urge to jump in to help. Instead, call 911 immediately for professional rescue assistance.