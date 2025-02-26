Kelowna curlers set to parade along the waterfront

Photo: Cindy White A poster for the 2025 Montana's Brier at Stuart Park in Kelowna. Curlers will be marching along the waterfront Thursday afternoon to unofficially kick off the event.

A mob of rock and stick-wielding people will be marching through the streets of Kelowna, but it’s all fun and games.

To celebrate the 2025 Montana’s Brier, which begins Friday at Prospera Place, some of the city’s curling community will parade along the waterfront to show their pride in the sport.

The Kelowna Pipe Band will lead the ‘March to the Brier’, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. They will wind their way from the Tourism Kelowna building to the Dolphins statue at Rhapsody Plaza, across the street from Prospera Place.

Brier vice-chair Sasha Carter, who won a World Women’s Curling Championship as part of the Kelly Scott team in 2007 and Robert Pullen, who recently returned from the Invictus Game will be among the diverse group of athletes representing the Kelowna Curling Club.

Various players and coaches from the 2025 Montana’s Brier field will also join in, along with volunteers and officials.

The parade is open to all curlers and is intended to be an unofficial kickoff to the national men’s curling championship. This is the first time Kelowna has hosted the Brier since 1968.

For more information about the parade reach out to the Kelowna Curling Club at 250-762-3112 or [email protected].

Tickets are still available for the 2025 Montana’s Brier.

A field of 18 teams from every province and territory will compete for the national title from February 28 to March 9. The winner advances to the 2025 BKT Tires World Men’s Curling Championship, in Moose Jaw, Sask., from March 29-April 6.