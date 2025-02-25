Kelowna woman says strange encounters are increasing downtown

Photo: Colin Dacre / file photo Police in Kelowna say their focus is safety.

A Kelowna woman says she’s concerned about downtown safety, following a Tuesday morning incident with a machete wielding man.

“I think public needs to know our safety is in jeopardy around here,” Jacqui, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said.

Jacqui was out walking her small dog at around 5:30 a.m. near the Bernard Avenue home she’s lived in for a decade when a man lunged at her several times with a machete. She wasn’t injured in the incident but said it wouldn’t have been hard to do, had he tried.

“If I hadn't gotten behind our gates and sort of back to my house…or maybe if I had provoked him, it would have been a different outcome,” she said. “He was standing there watching me, and I think he was trying to make a decision whether he came after me or not.”

Jacqui said she'll never know why he did what he did, or what would cause someone to act violently in the once-quiet neighbourhood that’s increasingly fraught with crime, though interactions with difficult people have increased in the last five years.

“You never know what's going to trigger someone,” she said, noting it’s the second person she’s seen with a machete in the area.

“There are quite a few people that are out walking their animals at that time, and I just worry that one day it's just not going to be a good end…. it's a scary time downtown.”

So much so, that she’s considering moving away.

“I have great neighbours. We're all in this together, but we’ve had quite a few incidents,” she said.

“We’ve actually had a person run through our house before … and my neighbours have had incidents like this, too.”

Kelowna RCMP representative Const. Michael Gauthier said he couldn’t speak to the incident specifically but noted that safety is a priority.

“The Kelowna RCMP work closely alongside the City of Kelowna and other key partners to provide an inviting and safe community for all our residents and visitors throughout the city and downtown core,” Gauthier said in a press release.

“Our frontline officers and special teams work very hard to detect and deter all crime types, including violence against persons, theft, drug trafficking and social disorder. We encourage any act of violence to be reported to police immediately. Our responsibility is to investigate these incidents, identify those responsible and seek accountability through the most appropriate means. ”

In March 2024, Kelowna RCMP said that property crime was down 15 percent in Kelowna in 2023 but offences against persons increased five per cent compared to 2022, newly-released statistics show.

The five percent rise in offences against persons was driven mostly by a 27 percent increase in sexual assaults, and a 16 per cent rise in violent assaults. There were 230 sexual assaults in Kelowna last year, up from 181 in 2022 and 177 in 2021.

Police files with a noted mental health component rose 28 percent last year, from 2,398 to 3,073. But last year’s figure is on par with the number seen in 2021, at 3,104.

Cases involving apprehensions of individuals under the Mental Health Act rose from 636 in 2022 to 726 last year, an increase of 14 per cent.

Stacked against 41 other Census metropolitan areas, Statistics Canada ranked Kelowna fifth among Canada’s 41 and a nine per cent decrease over a year ago.

In 2021 and 2022, Metro Kelowna had the highest crime rate in the country among CMAs.