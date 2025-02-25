Okanagan Humane Society marks International Spay and Neuter Day

Photo: OHS

Tuesday marks International Spay and Neuter Day and the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is inviting the community to celebrate and support local animals.

Since its founding in 1996, OHS has spayed and neutered over 47,000 animals.

The non-profit organization says spaying and neutering remain the most effective way to curb unwanted animal populations, preventing suffering on the streets.

OHS is currently working on three large rescue operations involving over 25 cats and kittens. These cases will require the spaying or neutering of at least 75 animals.

“Our volunteers and partner veterinarians have already rescued the smallest and weakest animals and continue working to capture all the community animals on the farms," says Romany Runnalls, OHS president.

"The numbers are staggering and soaring out of control in some areas with several requests a day, seven days a week."

OHS has mobilized volunteers and community partners to ensure that rescued animals are provided with food, water, and shelter.

In 2024, OHS had a record-breaking year, helping over 4,150 animals through its Rescue and Pet Assistance Programs, with both services showing an increase in demand.

“For pets with guardians, spaying and neutering offer numerous benefits, such as preventing medical and behavioural issues, while also promoting a longer, healthier, and happier life for your pet,” Runnalls added.

The charity says the high cost of veterinary care remains one of the biggest challenges for pet guardians.

To assist with these costs, OHS offers a Pet Assistance Program to low-income individuals, helping with spay and neuter procedures. The average cost for one animal is $350, and large rescue operations involving more than 30 animals can exceed $10,000.

“We introduced this new program to support spay and neuter efforts and engage our local veterinary partners, who understand the importance of spaying and neutering in the community,” says Runnalls.

To learn more or donate to Spay it Forward, visit okanaganhumanesociety.com/spayitforward or make a donation online at okanaganhumanesociety.com.