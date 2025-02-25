Benefit concert for Kelowna singer recovering from serious car crash

Photo: Contributed Anna Jacyszyn

Kelowna’s arts community is coming together to help one of their own.

A benefit concert is being held for Anna Jacyzyn, who suffered serious injuries in a car crash last month.

The jazz singer and actress, who has been entertaining audiences for decades, was left with a broken pelvis, sternum and wrist as a result of the crash.

After several weeks in hospital, Jacyzyn is now recuperating at home, Kelowna Coun. Maxine DeHart said.

A number of local artists are getting together to perform a benefit concert Thursday night at Crown and Thieves winery in West Kelowna.

Click here for tickets.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to help in her recovery.

“The injuries that Anna has sustained will keep her from performing for at least the next six months,” the GoFundMe campaign states.

“Not only will she not be able to do what she loves but she will not be receiving any income. The intent of this fundraiser page is to recoup a portion of the income that Anna will be missing as she recovers.”

City councillors sent their wishes for her speedy recovery at the beginning of Monday’s council meeting.