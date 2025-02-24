Pandosy development sparks debate over height, shadowing

Photo: City of Kelowna

Owners of the Southgate Centre strip mall in the South Pandosy neighbourhood received a development permit for an 11 storey mixed-use building, but not before some debate over height and resulting shadowing.

Council voted 5-2 in favour of the redevelopment plan put forward Monday with councillors Ron Cannan and Gord Lovegrove voting against.

Coun. Charlie Hodge and Mayor Tom Dyas, who continues to recuperate following surgery, were absent from the proceedings.

The developer is proposing an 11 storey structure on the property stepping down to five storeys at the northern end of the property.

The development will include five commercial units along Pandosy Street and Osprey Avenue, a mix of 85 residential units from micro suites to three bedroom units, 105 parking stalls, 74 long-term bicycle parking spaces and a rooftop patio.

The property is zoned for eight storeys, however, with density bonusing and a $59,000 contribution to the city’s public amenities and streetscape reserve fund, the additional three storeys were granted without requiring a variance.

When questioned about shadowing from Coun. Lovegrove, planner Mark Tanner explained impacts of shadowing for properties behind the development is difficult to avoid.

“The developer did break the building into two distinct building forms to try and limit some of those impacts,” said Tanner.

“As part of the overall narrow nature of the lot, it’s difficult to arrange the massing so there is not at least some long edges of the building,” he added when asked about the issue by Coun. Cannon.

“They explored different ways to arrange the massing on the site and this is what is proposed today.”

“I’ve expressed a cautious approach to building heights in the South Pandosy neighbourhood,” said Cannan in opposing the development.

“I too support thoughtful urban development and revitalization in the area. Respectful four, six and even eight storeys would be manageable.

“I don’t see the need to go to 11 storeys in the particular location. I don’t think it fits within the form and character of the neighbourhood.”

Coun. Lovegrove also said no due to the height.

He said the rendering that shows the shadowing from the building is of great concern to him.

“I can’t support this because of the heights and the shadowing as a result,” he said.

Coun. Rick Webber, who believed eight storeys may have been more appropriate, did indicate the lower height would still create shadows to those in the rear of the building.

“I don’t think there is much of a difference between 11 and eight but the way it is designed, I think it overcomes the shadowing,” said Webber.

Coun. Luke Stack, sitting in the mayor’s chair in Dyas’ absence said the property has been ripe for redevelopment for some time and reminded those on council redevelopment of the area behind this site with buildings up to six storeys caused quite a stir at the time.

“Now, I go up and down that street, it’s actually a lovely addition to the Pandosy neighbourhood,” said Stack.

“I know what people are saying around the table and things are different,” added Coun. Maxine DeHart.

“Way back when, if you put a four storey building on Pandosy people went crazy.

“I think it’s a beautiful building. I like the way it’s divided, I like the mix.”