Ukrainians in Kelowna mark third anniversary of Russian invasion

Cindy White

Three years to the day since Denys Storozhuk and other Ukrainian ex-pats first rallied outside Kelowna City Hall, rattled but defiant over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they were back Monday night to mark the 3rd anniversary of the start of the war.

A lot has happened since then, but Storozhuk has remained at the forefront of efforts to help the over 1,000 refugees who have settled in the Kelowna area. He has heard a lot of stories of survival and loss.

“Twenty per cent of Ukraine is occupied right now. When you hear that they see that their house is no longer there…it’s hard,” said an emotional Storozhuk.

“In Ukraine, it’s not like Canada. In Canada, we have a house destroyed by fire, and it’s paid off by insurance or the government helps. There, people lose everything.”

For many who came here three years ago, it was a harrowing journey.

Stefania Miro fled Kyiv with her mother about a week after the Russians started shelling the city.

“(There were) lots of people who were panicking and scared people and injured people who just wanted to find a safe place to stay.

“So, it took us five days to evacuate from Kyiv and to get to Krakow, to Poland,” she explained.

Stefania wrote a memoir about her journey. She wants to stay in Kelowna, saying she has a new life and many friends here now.

Others who have made Canada their home worry about the loved ones they left behind.

“My father used to be a farmer in southeastern Ukraine. Our land got taken over in the first two weeks and my grandma stayed behind, on the occupied territory.

“She said look, I’ve got nowhere to go. This is my land and I’m going to stay here,” said Mykola Morozov, who immigrated to Canada about 11 years ago, when he was 17.

His mother, a lawyer, remains in Ukraine. Morozov says that unlike him, the young people who came here after the war broke out didn’t have a choice.

“Every immigrant knows how difficult this path is and it’s ten times that if you are forced to leave your home,” he adds.

Storozhuk was initially hopeful that Donald Trump would be able to bring a quick end to the war in his second term as U.S. president. That hope has faded, replaced by fears that the U.S. will withdraw its support altogether.

Only time will tell if the war will drag on for another year or even longer.