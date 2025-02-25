Kelowna councillor argues against American artist getting Kelowna signature sign contract

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna councillor Mohini Singh wants the city to “Buy Canadian” when it comes to finding an artist to produce a signature downtown sign.

Given the current political environment and swelling of Canadian nationalism, Singh told her council colleagues needs to consider a Canadian artist for the project.

“I would hate to see an American design the Kelowna sign,” said Singh.

“I am really concerned about the Kelowna sign. That has a level of sensitivity.

“The environment across the country today is to support Canadian talent and Canadian products.”

Singh pointed to The Bear, the signature statue in Stuart Park that was awarded to Brower Hatcher, an artist from Rhode Island.

Acting mayor Luke Stack, sitting in for Mayor Tom Dyas who continues to recover from surgery, reminded Singh the awarding of tenders and contracts is done through a city policy which only council can change.

“If we are going to change policy we would have to have a debate independent of this,” said Stack.

“I think everyone shares your sentiment but it’s a policy question, and one thing we like to do at the city is follow our own policies.

“Unless we are going to change it we need to stick with what we have.”

City manager Doug Gilchrist reminded Singh and council that about 99 per cent of the city awards go to Canadian companies.

“We always continue to look for those opportunities but stay within our trade and procurement guidelines that we are obligated to follow,” says Gilchrist.

“When it comes to public art or any other attributes in the park’s realm, that same would apply that 99 per cent or so get awarded to Canadian companies and Canadian suppliers.”

The city issued an expression of interest for interested parties late last year.

That process expired at the end of January. Up to five teams have been asked to submit specific design proposals.

A winning designer is expected to be announced in May.

The city has set aside $500,000 for the project including design, fabrication, installation and other associated costs.