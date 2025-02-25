Opening of Bertram overpass delayed after sub-contractor failed to have proper certification

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

A portion of the work on the Bertram Street pedestrian overpass is being redone, causing yet another delay in opening of the structure.

Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist confirmed Monday a company sub-contacted to do work on the metal safety railings was not certified to do the work.

“We have had some delays associated with completion of the pedestrian overpass at Bertram Street largely as a result of not having certified work completed on the railing portion,” said Gilchrist.

“They are being re-built and re-certified.”

The Canadian Welding Bureau inspected the site three weeks ago and while most of the work was certified, prefabrication and installation of the safety railings was not.

According to the CWB, the sub-contractor hired was not certified to CSA Standard W47.1 “Certification of companies for fusion welding of steel” and, therefore, does not meet the requirements of CSA S6 “Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code” Clause 10.1.5.5.

Gilchrist says a new company has been brought in to complete the work at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

“Rarely do we see something related to certification occur. That is a requirement of the contract so the contractor will fulfill the obligation.”

Gilchrist says this will delay opening of the overpass by a few weeks. He expects the overpass to officially open sometime in April.

The $12.1 million overpass was expected to be open in December, however issues including utility relocation and access to the bridge terminus and connection points pushed the opening into early 2025.