Kelowna's Cawston Avenue going car-free during the Brier

Photo: Google Maps

A portion of Cawston Avenue adjacent to Prospera Place will be going pedestrian-only for the duration of the 2025 Montana’s Brier.

The national men’s curling championships takes place in Kelowna Feb. 28 to March 9.

The City of Kelowna said Monday Cawston Avenue between Water Street and Cannery Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. on Feb 28 to 6 a.m. on March 10.

The Brier will kick off on Feb. 28 with a free concert from 54-40 at the Original 16 Patch at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort.

Tickets are still available for the Brier and can be found here.