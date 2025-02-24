Okanagan producers of a documentary focused on wildfires ask for funds to finish their project

YouTube BC is Burning documentary trailer

A retired forester and a Kelowna entrepreneur have joined forces to produce a documentary focused on British Columbia's wildfire crisis by exploring forest management solutions.

The project is the brainchild of Rick Maddison, who lost his home in the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire, and retired forester Murray Wilson. The pair teamed up to create a film focused on solutions rather than the devastation.

“I’m hoping if these ideas in the film are adopted, more communities can be protected from this ongoing threat,” Maddison says.

The documentary is being produced by the Kelowna's Distill Media, and filming has taken place throughout B.C., Nevada, and California.

The documentary focuses on innovative forest management techniques designed to make wildfires more controllable and less destructive and features interviews with leading experts.

“We’ve spoken with some of the leading people in the field. Their insights could change how we manage our forests—and how we protect our communities," Wilson says.

The team is hoping to raise $45,000 to finish the production and distribution of their film.

Homestead Foods, a local hydroponics and sustainable farming operation, has agreed to match donations up to $22,500 to help the producers reach their goal.

“The initial interviews and insights are both compelling and eye-opening,” says Homestead Foods owner Shari Matvisheni.

“The information shared has the potential to help not just local communities but also Canadian agriculture. Toxic smoke from wildfires can harm crops and our food chain. Addressing this issue benefits all of us.”

The producers hope the documentary reaches as many people as possible.

To learn more about the documentary or to donate click here.