RDCO offering rebates on electric yard tools

Photo: Ivan Radic / Flickr

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is offering residents up to $150 to replace their noisy gas-powered yard equipment with electric models.

“By replacing your old gas-powered equipment, you’re not only upgrading to a cleaner, quieter alternative but also contributing to better air quality in our community,” said Nancy Mora Castro, Regional Air Quality Program Coordinator.

To qualify for a $150 maximum rebate to cover up to 50% of the cost of new equipment, residents must:

Provide a purchase receipt for a new leaf blower, lawnmower, trimmer or chainsaw; new electric equipment that achieves these noise rating limits:

Leaf blowers up to 65 decibels (db)

Lawnmowers up to 75 decibels (db).

Noise rating does not apply to chainsaw and hedge trimmers

Recycle the old gas-fueled lawn or garden equipment. Proof of recycling in the form of either a receipt (if available at the facility) or photos are required.

Gas tanks must be empty, and residents are reminded to properly drain and dispose of any remaining oil or gas before bringing equipment to a recycling facility.

Complete the Lawn Swap: Go Electric online application form.

Rebates are limited to one per household. Funding is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.