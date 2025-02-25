'Bouyant' mood at Okanagan wineries as spring approaches 

Photo: Cindy White The vines fared well through the winter at Niche Wine Co. in West Kelowna.



“It would be nice to have a vintage we could toast to without drama.”

That sentiment from Joanna Schlosser, co-owner of Niche Wine Co. in West Kelowna, is likely being echoed by the entire Okanagan wine industry.

She’s breathing a sigh of release that the worst of winter appears to be behind us. While temperatures dipped into the -15 to -20 C range earlier this month, it didn’t drop below -20 C like last winter, when a dramatic temperature swing from mild weather to -30 C wiped out much of the 2024 vintage.

“We definitely have a refreshed perspective this year,” says Schlosser. “Based on how our winter has been, it looks like we’re going to have a regular growing season and actually have something to harvest.”

She says the last ‘regular’ year at Niche was probably 2020. There was smoke in 2021, a cold snap in 2022, the winery suffered fire damage and was evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023 and then was hit by the extreme cold in the winter of 2024.

Even though it’s still February, the long-range forecast looks good.

“There is nothing. We don’t even have a low below 0 C and that goes right until the end of March. So, we’re in really good shape,” says Michael Bartier, general manager of Bartier Family Vineyards Ltd. in Oliver.

He says people are feeling optimistic. There is still a lot of replanting to do after last winter’s devastation, but signs are pointing to a strong rebound.

“Everybody I talk to is in a pretty buoyant mood. They’re very pleased with how the vineyards look,” says Bartier.

“I’m looking out at a block of Chardonnay right now and it’s beautiful. It looks exactly like what it’s supposed to look like this time of year.”

While the worst of the winter cold appears to be done, there are still many more possible hurdles to get through before the 2025 harvest.

“If we think about the vintage as kind of like a race. The winter was a big hurdle to get over. Now we’ll hit spring and into summer and then into harvest and we’ll have to get over those hurdles too, but so far, so good,” says Schlosser.

Bartier estimates that his vineyards will likely yield about 60 per cent of a normal crop this year.

“It’s not because of damage to the buds, it’s just because of missing vines. We’ve been replanting and will continue to replant this year,” he notes.

Schlosser says Niche is looking at an 80 per cent survival rate from its top vineyard this year.

“We’re not sure if we’ll get full production but just to be out there picking grapes this fall is going to be a magical experience.”