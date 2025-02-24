Lost skier, snowboarder rescued from Big White backcountry

Photo: COSAR

A skier and a snowboarder are thanking their lucky stars and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue on Monday morning after spending almost 16 hours stuck in the backcountry behind Big White Ski Resort.

A skier and a snowboarder went out of bounds behind the Gem Lake lift Sunday just after noon. The lost duo managed to call the RCMP for help using an Apple emergency satellite call, but the search was called off a few hours later when it was thought the pair had made their own way to safety.

Then at about 8:30 p.m., RCMP called COSAR about a distress call from a skier and snowboarder in the same area.

COSAR search manager Brian Stainsby tells Castanet they had 10 members in the field.

Six members snowmobiled into the Moonlight Bowl area and three members then skinned three kilometres through dense forest to the subjects, who were stuck in deep snow and suffering from hypothermia.

"It was good that we arrived when we did. I think their condition would have been much more grave," Stainsby said.

Stainsby says the pair thought they would be able to get themselves out, but realized that wasn't going to be possible.

"They were wet, cold and got themselves into an area that they were unable to extract themselves."

The skier and the snowboarder were warmed up and given snowshoes and they walked back to safety and the snowmachines at the COSAR base by 3:40 a.m.

"COSAR would like to remind skiers interested in exploring the backcountry to carry all the proper gear and if they don't know the area, be prepared to spend the night," said Stainsby.

It was COSAR's second rescue in the past seven days.

Skiers urged to stay inbounds

Big White Ski Resort senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall says the heavy snowfall over the weekend prompted some to search for more powder and fresh tracks.

"This is not the time of year to go out of bounds," Ballingall said.

The weather conditions brought rain to the bottom of the valley and snow at higher elevations.

"Saturday the visibility was so terrible you wouldn't know if you're up or down," Ballingall said.

"You know, there's, 118 runs. There's just so much that you can play with."

Ballingall says the resort received 10 centimetres of fresh snow in the past 24 hours and they are now up to a 195 centimetre base.

When conditions are icy, like they were on the weekend, the resort has to work extra hard to get the lifts going and free of ice in the morning. "It was all hands on deck," Ballingall said.

With weather conditions looking to remain warmer with snow and rain in the forecast, depending on the elevation, skier and backcountry enthusiasts are reminded to take the necessary precautions.

Ballingall says Big White is happy with the fresh snow and, "we've already got people bragging that they skied Sunday morning then they hit balls on the driving range Sunday afternoon."