A single-vehicle collision slows traffic on Harvey Avenue Monday morning

Photo: Rob Gibson Harvey Avenue near Burtch Road Monday morning.

A single-vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue near Burtch Road Global Fitness was slowing southbound traffic near Global Fitness and Racquet Centre.

A pickup truck appears to have lost control and come to a stop across the sidewalk in front of Global Fitness Monday morning.

A police cruiser was on the scene Monday just after 8 a.m., and police caution tape has been placed around the truck.

Road conditions were slippery overnight and into Monday morning, with several reports of icy road conditions in different parts of the city.

Overnight temperatures dropped down to near zero after rain overnight making for a slippery Monday morning commute in some areas.