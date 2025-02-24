Kelowna nordic club takes aim at new trail groomer with weekend fundraiser

Photo: Doug Wakefield Members of the Kelowna Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Club tried archery during a fundraiser on Sunday.

Visitors to the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club were treated to skiing and snowshoeing tours, a chance to try archery, a barbecue and draw prizes over the weekend.

The club hosted its Grooming Machine FUNdraiser on Sunday. The Kelowna and District Fish and Game Club was on hand to provide archery equipment and coaching for club members who wanted to take a shot at the sport.

Kelowna Nordic recently announced its application for a $250,000 community gaming grant was turned down. The money would have gone a long way towards purchasing a new grooming machine for the cross-country ski trails, located off Highway 33 about 30 minutes east of Kelowna.

“Our current equipment is old and continuously breaking down, we absolutely need a new groomer,” said Marshall Moleschi, club president.

“This setback means that we have a much longer road to go,” said Moleschi, noting that the groomer is essential for the continuation of the club.

The two PistenBullys used for snow grooming at Kelowna Nordic are at the end of their effective lifespan. The oldest has over 13,000 hours of use and was purchased in 1999. The other machine is 17 years old.

The club estimates it will cost $700,000 to buy a new PistenBully 400 with all the needed attachments. This year’s fundraising campaign has a goal of $250,000.

