Rotary Centre for the Arts ready to welcome curling fans during Montana's Brier

Photo: Cindy White The Rotary Centre for the Arts will host curling-themed events during the 2025 Montana's Brier in Kelowna.

Curling fans who want a break from the action at Prospera Place during the 2025 Montana’s Brier in Kelowna won’t have far to go.

They can wander right across the street to the Rotary Centre for the Arts, which is hoping to draw in some curling fans with a whole week of activities and events.

It will be hosting a special screening of the Canadian Documentary ‘Curl Power’ on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The film follows the journey a team of teenage girls from Maple Ridge, BC, who are training to qualify for the Canadian Junior Curling Championships.

“The RCA is thrilled to be part of the excitement surrounding the 2025 Montana Brier in Kelowna. Just steps away from the action, we’re offering a vibrant lineup of events, performances, and workshops that celebrate both curling and creativity,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director. “Whether you're a lifelong arts lover or simply looking for something fun to do between matches, we invite you to experience the incredible culture and community spirit that make Kelowna so special.”

Kids can pick up a colouring sheet at the RCA or download one online and take part in a Brier-themed colouring contest. There are two age categories and winners will be chosen on Friday, February 28. Prizes include tickets to the Brier. The submission deadline in 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Several workshops are also being held throughout the week from March 1 to March 8, including abstract painting, plant propagation, dancing and a family, curling-inspired art day.

Visitors to the city are being invited to take in performances at the RCA, including ‘The Queen and Me’ from Feb. 26-28 and ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ from March 6-8.

Check the RCA website for full details and tickets.