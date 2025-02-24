Spring-like weather this week with double-digit highs, showers

Cindy White

A whole lot of melting could be going on this week with spring-like temperatures in the forecast.

On Monday, sunshine in the morning will give way clouds in the afternoon with highs of 9 C for the Kelowna and Vernon areas and 7 C for Penticton and Osoyoos.

There is a chance of showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The overnight lows will be near 1 C in the central and North Okanagan and 5 C in the south.

Tuesday, the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers. Highs will be near 7 C.

It gets even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 11 C and 12 C and overnight lows near 2 C.

Temperatures for most of the week will be well above normal for this time of year, even at higher elevations.

“The freezing levels will rise to almost 2,000 metres on Tuesday afternoon,” says Louis Kohanyi, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“On Wednesday, we’re expecting freezing levels to rise above 2,000 metres on Wednesday afternoon and then into Thursday.”

By the weekend, it cools down a little, but temperatures are still expected to stay above zero, even overnight.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with highs of 9 C. A slight chance of showers is possible overnight, with lows near 2 C.

“We do have a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday with a low of 2 C and a high of 8 C. And on Sunday, we are looking at a 40 per cent chance of showers. The low of 2 C and the high of 8 C,” says Kohanyi.

