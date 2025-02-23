Central Okanagan Hospice Association hosts 16th annual Swinging with the Stars event

Madison Reeve

The Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna was filled with excitement on Saturday evening as hundreds gathered for the 16th annual Swinging with the Stars fundraiser, supporting the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

Natasha Girard, executive director of COHA, highlighted the growing need for the association's services.

''The needs are becoming greater and greater this year. Our grief and bereavement services are growing by 28 per cent...which is a huge number, and events like Swinging with the Stars are really pivotal in supporting access for individuals,'' she said.

This year's fundraising goal is $550,000.

Swinging with the Stars is COHA's largest fundraiser. Over the past 16 years, it has raised more than $4 million for COHA’s programs.

Last year, the event raised $553,000.

''I think that is a true testament to the caring and generosity of our community, who really believes in the work that is universal to all of us,'' Girard added.

In addition to fundraising for several months, teams dedicated countless hours practicing their dance routines, each adding their own unique flair to the dance floor.

The funds raised through the event help COHA continue to provide care to individuals and families facing life-threatening illnesses, end-of-life challenges, and grief.