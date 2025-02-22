Abbotsford's SitePartners purchases Kelowna's BlackBean Marketing

Photo: LinkedIn Laura Norup-Boyer

An Abbotsford industrial marketing firm is expanding to the Okanagan.

SitePartners recently purchased Kelowna’s BlackBean Marketing, which will continue to operate in the Okanagan but under the purchasing company’s name. BlackBean’s CEO, Laura Norup-Boyer, is the new vice-president of client success at SitePartners.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our expertise, grow our team and enhance the value we provide to our clients,” SitePartners CEO Andrew Hansen said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome new talent and establish a presence in Kelowna, further strengthening our ability to support industrial businesses across North America.”

SitePartners said BlackBean’s acquisition will bring deep expertise in content strategy, lead generation, SEO, web design and tactical marketing services to the fold, complementing SitePartners’ specialized focus on the industrial sector.

“I have long admired SitePartners for the quality of their creative work and their passion for the industrial sector,” Norup-Boyer said. “By combining BlackBean’s strengths in tactical and strategic marketing with SitePartners’ industry expertise, we are creating even greater opportunities for our industrial clients.”