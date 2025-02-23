BC Interior boasts nine nominations for seven BC Hotel Association awards

Photo: Facebook

The Thompson-Okanagan was well represented on Wednesday when BC Hotel Association announced the finalists for its annual industry awards.

The BCHA will hand out seven awards during its yearly summit, which is taking place in April at The Westin Bayshore in Vancouver, and there are nine finalists from the Interior.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops is a finalist for three awards. General manager Jocelyn Bennett is up for Hotelier of the Year, director of rooms Eddie Salehi is a finalist for Leader of the Future, and Mitch Shafer, who is the executive chef at Cordo Resto + Bar, is in the running for the Culinary Excellence honour.

Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre is one of the finalists for Accommodation of the Year, The Cove Lakeside Resort is up for Housekeeping Excellence, and Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa general manager Lisa Jaager and Sandman Hotel Group's Amandeep Kaur of Kelowna are in the running for the Community Contribution award.

A pair of Kelowna hotels, Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites and Sandman Hotel Group, are in the running for Sustainability Champion.

The awards gala will be held on April 23.

“The 2025 BCHA Awards of Excellence finalists are an inspiration to us all,” BCHA president and CEO Paul Hawes said in a press release. “The passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence demonstrated by these individuals and establishments highlight not only the strength and vibrancy of the BC hospitality industry, but also its role as a professional sector.

“This is an industry where people build rewarding, lifelong careers doing what they love. We’re excited to celebrate their achievements at the BCHA Summit.”

The finalists for the 2025 BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence are:

Accommodation of the Year

• The Parkside Hotel & Spa – Victoria

• Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre – Sun Peaks

• Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler – Whistler

Housekeeping Excellence

• Paradox Hotel Vancouver – Vancouver

• The Cove Lakeside Resort – West Kelowna

• Crystal Lodge – Whistler

Community Contribution

• John Kearns, general manager, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

• Ozzy Goksel, director of rooms, Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel

• Lisa Jaager, general manager, Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa

Leader of the Future

• Eddie Salehi, director of rooms, Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops

• Amandeep Kaur, sales manager, Sandman Hotel Group

Hotelier of the Year

• Jocelyn Bennett, general manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops

• Kimberly Hughes, general manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort

• Chelan Goonetilleke, general manager, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Culinary Excellence

• Renee Lauzon, food and beverage manager, The Courtney Room, Magnolia Hotel

• Mitch Shafer, executive chef, Cordo Resto + Bar, Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops

• Lukas Exelby, chef, Treetop Tapas & Grill at Tigh-Na-Mara Resort

Sustainability Champion

• Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites – Kelowna

• Blackrock Oceanfront Resort – Ucluelet

• Sandman Hotel Group – Kelowna