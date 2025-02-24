Accelerate Okanagan takes charge of $4 million business acceleration project

Photo: Accelerate Okanagan

Accelerate Okanagan is leading a government-funded project to support BC Interior tech companies that are ready to grow.

Ascend BC is a three-year, $3.98 million business acceleration project aimed at addressing unique challenges faced by high-growth businesses. The program will provide to entrepreneurs access to tailored mentorship, fractional executive services, and peer and capital networks. Ascend BC aims to generate high-quality jobs, grow competitive industry clusters and accelerate globally successful businesses that will ultimately strengthen B.C.’s economy.

“It is more important than ever to champion made-in-Canada solutions and support scale-ready companies in overcoming growth challenges, accessing resources and building their capacity to succeed in local and global markets,” Accelerate Okanagan CEO Brea Lake said in a press release. “This initiative will empower entrepreneurs to scale sustainably while fostering innovation, inclusivity and economic development across the province.”

Ascend BC is being funded by PacifiCan, a federal economic development agency, along with the province, Innovate BC and Economic Trust of the Southern Interior. Other regional hubs involved in the project are Hubspace, Okanagan Indian Band, Westbank First Nation, Central Interior Business Accelerator and Kootenay Association of Science and Technology.