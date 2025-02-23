Kelowna's INCA Renewtech gets $200K grant from Alberta government

Photo: Contributed (L to R): INCA Renewtech's Paul Bullock, Innotech Alberta's Jan Slaski and INCA Renewtech's David Saltman.

A Kelowna-based company that produces natural fibre composites has received more than $200,000 in grant money from the Alberta government.

INCA Renewtech earlier this week was on the receiving end of $204,534 from Alberta Innovates, a Crown corporation that is responsible for promoting innovation in that province.

The money will help INCA Renewtech complete development of its hemp-based bio-composites that will be used by Toyota and other automotive companies.

“This funding from Alberta Innovates will enable us to refine hemp fibre at the Innotech Alberta laboratory, to produce several thousand pounds of INCA bio plastics and then conduct full scale line trials of our products with Toyota and a number of other automotive customers,” INCA Renewtech CEO David Saltman said in a press release.

“By replacing glass reinforced plastics with natural fibre composites, we will enable our industrial partners to produce stronger and lighter products. Our customers will also be able to reduce costs by recycling trim waste and produce recyclable end products. That means reducing landfill waste for communities and sequestering carbon forever.”

INCA Renewtech has proposed to build a plant in Vegreville, Alta., that will purchase hemp biomass from farmers growing the cultivar for plant-based protein. INCA will refine the renewable resource and produce advanced composites for the automotive and other industries.

“The shift towards environmentally friendly materials is crucial in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprints and mitigate climate change,” Toyota Motor North America principal engineer Scott Oppliger said. “INCA’s injection and extrusion grade pellets not only promise enhanced physical properties in finished products but also significantly improve CO2 equivalent emissions.”