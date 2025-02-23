Kelowna sustainability company awards first certifications to three groups

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna sustainability training and consulting firm has announced the first recipients of its certification standard.

Green Wise Academy has recognized Kelowna’s Chaibaba Tea and Mamas for Mamas, and Nelson’s Vendure Waterview Retirement Resort with its Green Wise Certification Standard seal. The honour is an all-encompassing sustainability accomplishment for buildings, businesses or organizations.

“The beauty of our new certification is that it doesn’t use the cookie-cutter approach that other sustainability designations do,” Green Wise Academy principal and CEO Trish Matthews said in a press release.

“We’ve taken the best practices and procedures from all green-sustainability categories and have designed a more realistic, creative, and accessible way for buildings and businesses to proudly showcase the hard work that they have accomplished—demonstrating their green efforts in a meaningful and achievable way.

“These three organizations have shown tremendous dedication to creating healthier, more sustainable environments—both for their employees and their communities.”

Green Wise Certification Standard distinction is grounded in a body of evidence-based research that links the connection of occupied space with the overall wellness of a healthy environment that leads to enhanced employee-occupant retention, satisfaction and well-being.