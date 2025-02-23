Kelowna country singer advances towards $25K prize

Photo: Canadian Country Music Association Mitch Zorn

Kelowna-based country musician Mitch Zorn has punched his ticket to the semi-finals of the 2025 Top of the Country competition.

The contest, a partnership between the Canadian Country Music Association and SiriusXM, is offering a $25,000 grand prize.

Zorn, who grew up in Naksup, B.C., is one of eight semi-finalists now heading into the studio to record an original track.

Canadian country fans will have a chance to vote for their favourite artists and help decide on the top three. Once selected, the finalists will perform on some of Canada's biggest stages with the winner eventually taking the big cash prize.

"Announcing the eight Top of the Country semi-finalists is always an exciting moment, marking an important milestone in these rising stars' journey toward making their dreams a reality," said Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Now in its seventh year, we've seen firsthand how this competition propels Canadian talent and we can't wait to see what this year's artists bring to the studio and soon the stage."

After Canadians vote for their favourites, the three finalists will embark on a summer of showcase opportunities including performing at Lasso Montréal (August 15-16, 2025) and attending the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville.

This year's competition will reach its finale during Country Music Week 2025 in Kelowna in September, where the finalists will perform, and the winner will be announced live on-stage.