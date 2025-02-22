Flu cases are on the rise across the Interior Health region

Photo: Glacier Media

If you haven’t been hit with the latest strain of influenza going around, chances are you know someone who has.

That’s because the number of cases of the flu virus have been spiking since the start of the year across the Interior Health region.

“We are definitely in the middle of the respiratory season now. The number of influenza cases are increasing, they are elevated at a high rate and they continue to increase,” Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Fatemeh Sabet told Castanet News.

While she says the numbers this year are comparable to those of previous years, Dr. Sabet notes the number of reported cases has had an effect on the number of outbreaks at various facilities across the health authority region.

At the present time, outbreaks of respiratory illness have been declared at 10 different care facilities and hospitals within the region.

This includes two care homes in Kamloops and 5 South at Royal Inland Hospital and two care homes in Creston. Some outbreaks have been confined to specific floors or units while some have hit the entire facility.

“The numbers are elevated and when this happens, individuals who are experiencing severe symptoms…the numbers are also higher.

“We are seeing more people visiting emergency rooms and seeking medical attention meaning they are experiencing more severe symptoms. That is because the number of cases has increased generally.”

The BC Centre for Disease Control which tests wastewater samples for respiratory viruses, says utilizing that metric, instances of influenza A, B and RSV are above last season's 75th percentile.

In order to keep yourself safe, Dr. Sabet reminds people to get vaccinated and take normal precautions such as washing your hands regularly and staying home if you feel ill.

And, with spring travel season fast approaching, she suggests people review their immunization record to ensure they have been vaccinated for the measles.

Two cases of measles were reported earlier this week affecting an adult and child within the Fraser Health region. Both had recently returned from a trip overseas.