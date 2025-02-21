Royal Canadian Circus coming back to Kelowna this spring for eight shows

Photo: Contributed

The circus is coming.

The Royal Canadian International Circus will be making 13 tour stops in Canada, including in Kelowna at Orchard Park Shopping Mall.

The all new show includes the high Ventura Flying Trapeze, extreme motorcycle daredevils riding at 80 km/h in the Globe of Death, the fearless Rola Bola high in the air, zany Trampoline, Mongolian Teeter Board 20’ high, extreme Jump Rope Acrobatics, plus the TZ Aerialists, Juggling, laugh-out-loud comedy, and more.

Joseph Dominik Bauer is back as the circus’s ringmaster.

Bauer is a 9th generation daredevil and circus veteran with more than four decades of experience.

“After last years record breaking crowds, we look forward to coming to Orchard Park Shopping Centre for the brand-new spectacular show this year," Bauer said.



The circus will be at Orchard Park Mall from May 1 to 4 with shows starting.

For more information click here.

