Central Okanagan School District bumps busing fees to $525 per student

The Central Okanagan board of education opted for the smallest increase when determining new busing rates for the 2025-2026 school year.

With costs continuing to rise and provincial funding remaining flat, the board was provided with three potential options for the upcoming school year - raise the fee by $75, $100 or $150 per year per student.

The board opted to raise the fee by $75, meaning it will cost parents $525 per student, up from the current $450.

The province provides the district $600,000 to go toward busing costs, an amount that has remained constant for several years. The district makes up the difference through user fees and money from the operating budget.

This school year, the district projects it will cost more than $7.1 million to provide busing. It brought in $2.065 in fees and, with the money from the province added to that, the shortfall will come in at $4.46 million, money the board says could better be spent in the classroom and not on transportation.

Even with the expected $220,000 in additional revenue from user fees, the district still expects next year’s shortfall to increase by about $70,000.

Busing fees have steadily increased year-over-year since they were set at $300 a year in 2020. They increased by $50 a year in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The board also voted to increase the school supply fee from $35 to $40.