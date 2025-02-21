Lake Country property taxes going up by 6.45%

Photo: District of Lake Country

Taxpayers in Lake Country can expect to pay an additional 6.45 per cent on the municipal portion of their 2025 tax bill.

Council this week gave second and third reading to the district’s 2025 budget that, if adopted in the spring, would add $1.453 million to district coffers through taxation.

The increase works out to $169 more for the owner of a median priced single family home valued at $930,000.

However, district Chief Financial Officer Travor James reminded council that number does change based on a number of factors.

“It is subject to change based on final assessments and where council ultimately distributes those among the property classes,” said James.

Council could also make financial decisions between now and final adoption that changes the overall tax number.

About 41 per cent of the proposed increase ($594,000) accounts for inflation, contractual obligations and wage increases, while 22.7 per cent ($330,000) is for policing.

The largest expense is for roads and drainage ($715), policing ($528), general government services ($430) and fire ($375).