Little growth expected at UBC Okanagan for the rest of the decade

Photo: UBC Okanagan

While Kelowna may be the fastest-growing city in Canada, its university is not following suit.

Slumping international student enrolment across the country is being felt at UBC Okanagan as foreign students opt to stay closer to home, or avoid Canada specifically.

UBC Okanagan is expecting enrolment to stay mostly flat through to 2030 following a slight decline in recent years, according to a pair of reports going before the UBCO Senate this month.

“International students are increasingly seeking alternatives to the ‘big 4’ (US, Australia, UK, Canada) with a focus on favourable conditions regarding immigration policies and processes, closer to home locations, and lower cost,” says UBC’s annual enrolment report.

Asian countries that traditionally sent legions of international students abroad are now “leading the way” in terms of also receiving international students. The report also notes Canada's position as a welcoming country for international students has “significantly worsened.”

“Rapidly changing immigration policies, unresolved and ongoing geopolitical tensions with key sending countries, particularly India, and even political rhetoric that seems to claim that international students are in part to blame for the housing crisis in Canada, have not gone unnoticed in regions with prospective international students,” says the report.

“More and more students are refusing to even entertain the notion of studying in Canada.”

Enrolment growth stalled at UBCO

At UBC Okanagan, it’s projected the full-time equivalent student count for the campus in 2024/25 will hit 10,321, rising just over 1% over the rest of the decade to 10,435 in 2029/2030.

Comparing the school’s current enrolment to last year, domestic undergraduate enrolment was down 0.5% while graduate student enrolment inched up very slightly by 0.2%.

In 2024/25, 2,317 international students were enrolled on the UBC Okanagan campus, representing a 10% decrease from the previous year. International students still make up 20% of the total student population.

International students and domestic students do not compete for the same seats at UBC with foreign tuition providing a considerable boost to the school’s coffers—something the school will have to mitigate the loss of.

Right now, the provincial government funds 7,334 full-time-equivalent spaces at UBC Okanagan, but the school is enrolled at 121% of that, with 8,888 FTE students.

The school leans on those hefty international tuitions to fund seats for domestic students and other programs. For example, a domestic student pays $6,079 for the first year of a science degree while an international student pays a whopping $51,040.

Belt-tightening is already underway at UBC Okanagan, the details of which will be made clear later in the year. UBCO's Senate will discuss the 2025/26 budget behind closed doors next week.

At the end of the fiscal year ending in March 2024, the school projected a $16 million deficit due in part to decreased international student tuition and inflation. That forced UBCO to dip heavily into reserve funds, using $15.9 million of its $64.5 million reserve it started with back in April 2023.