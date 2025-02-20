Electrical demand rising quickly in the Central Okanagan

Photo: FortisBC

As energy consumption in Kelowna continues to rise, FortisBC is looking for new ways to meet the growing demand.

FortisBC has added just over 10,000 new electricity customers in the City of Kelowna over the past five years. The number of customers rose 13.9 per cent, from 73,708 customers in 2020 to 83,984 in 2025.

The private utility says it has been taking steps, including working with other B.C. power producers, to add more electricity generation to the system.

"We’re also investing to increase the capacity of the electricity and gas systems to bring more energy to the families and businesses we serve in the region," says FortisBC spokesperson Gary Toft.

The Central Okanagan is one of the fastest growing areas in the country.

"Over the past five years in Kelowna, FortisBC has connected close to 6,000 more families living in multi-unit residences and businesses to electricity service. We have also approved almost 8,000 multi-unit homes and businesses to be connected to electricity service in the future," Toft says.

"As we expand our electricity system to meet our customers’ growing energy needs, we continue to work closely with the City of Kelowna and the development community on requests for large buildings with significant and concentrated electricity demand to ensure they can be connected as quickly as possible."

In response, Toft says they are upgrading existing and building new substations in Grand Forks, Salmo, South Slocan, Beaver Park, Fruitvale, Trail and Kelowna. Transmission lines serving the South Okanagan are also getting an upgrade.

In all, the company expects to invest $157 million in new electricity infrastructure projects to expand capacity, subject to the British Columbia Utilities Commission approval. A decision on their application is expected in the spring.

FortisBC also put out a call for new power projects last fall, looking for projects generating power from renewable and low-carbon energy sources such as biomass, biogas, hydroelectricity, solar, wind and geothermal.

The possibility of tariffs are also hanging over the sector. Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix said last month U.S. tariffs could impact electrical prices in B.C.

"In the current changing political environment, it is difficult to predict what impact tariffs will have on our customers," Toft said.

"We buy from and sell to many vendors and energy providers across Canada and the United States to help ensure our customers have access to the safe and reliable energy they need, when they need it."