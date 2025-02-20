Central Okanagan Search and Rescue K9 team joining search for man missing near Vanderhoof 

Photo: COSAR Central Okanagan Search and Rescue dog Barrett and his handler will heading to the Vanderhoof this weekend to help in a search for a man missing since Jan. 23.

The K9 team from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue will be travelling to northern B.C. later this week.

Barrett and handler Terry Down will be heading to Vanderhoof to join in the search for a missing Indigenous Man.

Ronald McCook, 40, was last seen walking south towards a store on the Saik’Uz First Nations on January 23, 2025.

The COSAR K9 team will be one of several dog units joining in a concerted effort to find McCook. More than 100 volunteers from SAR teams from around the province will be scouring the area south of the Saik’Uz Reserve this weekend.

Downs is self-employed, so she is giving up two days of wages to help find the missing man. She is expected to return to Kelowna on Sunday night.