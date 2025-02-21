Lake Country man off to world waterski championships

Photo: David Brandstetter

A seasoned waterski competitor from Lake Country is set to represent Canada at the upcoming 2025 IWWF World Waterski Show and Freestyle Jump Championships in Mulwala, Australia.

David Brandstetter will shred the waves in international waters from March 21 to 23.

With over 35 years of experience, Brandstetter will be making his seventh appearance at the World Championships.

He will compete in both the Individual World Freestyle Jump Championships and the World Teams Competition.

He is a member of the Kamloops Waterski Club.

He says he is especially excited to return to Australia, having missed the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Brandstetter is training in Florida with his team of 35 athletes.

For more information about the 2025 IWWF World Show Ski Championships, click here.