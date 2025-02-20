City planning a 33-hectare prescribed burn on Knox Mtn. later this year

Photo: City of Kelowna Outline of burn area

The City of Kelowna, in conjunction with the BC Wildfire Service, are planning a large prescribed burn on Knox Mountain later this year.

The burn, over an estimated 33 hectares, is expected to take place either in the spring or the fall.

“The complexity of prescribed fires varies by project and planning for them can range from many months to several years,” a staff report suggests.

“With community protection as one of our primary objectives, applying controlled, low-intensity fire during spring or fall allows for safe removal of overgrown vegetation.

“Prescribed fire is a land management tool used to ecologically restore balance to our land and, most importantly, reduce the risks of wildfire in our community.”

According to staff, the area is made up mostly of mature ponderosa pine and some Douglas fir.

There are also roads and trails throughout the burn area that can be used to steer or cease the ignition.

“This will also aid in the management of smoke by managing the amount and timing of the fire.

Air quality will be measured throughout the burn process and post fire and burning may be suspended if smoke does not disperse as forecast.”

An experienced contractor will oversee the project while the BC Wildfire Service is providing staff in key roles along with two initial attack crews for the day of the planned ignition.