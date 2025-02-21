Event planned at Kelowna Women’s Shelter nears capacity

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter is preparing for an upcoming event aimed at shedding light on the critical issue of domestic abuse while providing much-needed support for the women and children impacted by it in the Central Okanagan.

With the shelter nearing full capacity, the event is an important opportunity to raise awareness and funds to support the growing number of individuals seeking help.

"We have had a significant increase in people accessing services. Between the two transitional houses, we have room for 18 women and as many children," said Michelle Dickie, executive director of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

The event, Stories & Art: No Longer Hidden, will take place on International Women’s Day and will feature a mix of art, storytelling, and community engagement.

It will showcase the stories of women who have experienced domestic abuse, offering them a platform to share their journeys of survival.

"It's just so nice to give those survivors a place to share their story, to spread the word, and to educate people and celebrate how far they have come," said Kelly Davidson, a board member of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

All proceeds from the event will support the shelter’s ongoing programs and services.

"One of the reasons we do these types of events is to create conversations and bring awareness to the fact that domestic abuse is happening in this community. It could be your neighbour, your friend, your colleague, or even your children's teacher, and you might never know," Dickie explained.

"It is something that transcends every socioeconomic status," she added, highlighting the widespread impact of domestic abuse.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the Kelowna Women’s Shelter’s website.