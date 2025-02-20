A refurbished Ogopogo sculpture part of $50M Kelowna parks budget

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Kelowna anticipates it will spend up to $50 million on parks in 2025 - including $21 million for acquisition and $29 million for infrastructure.

Planned improvements include Phase 5 of Glenmore Recreation Park, artificial turf fields for Rutland Recreation Park, a plaza and youth park at Mission Recreation Park and a facelift for the iconic Ogopogo statue in Kerry Park.

The Ogopogo refurbishment is part of the next phase of improvements on the City Park promenade that includes a new fountain basin for The Sails.

There were plans to move Ogopogo closer to the tourist centre nearly a decade ago as part of an overall redesign of Kerry Park, however that project never materialized.

The biggest project on the books for 2025 is the fifth phase of Glenmore Rec Park. This will include a full soccer field with lights, three tennis courts and nine pickleball courts, skatepark and fitness area.

The project is expected to go out to tender soon with construction to start in the spring.

Construction of artificial turf fields in Rutland along with additional parking, plaza space, reorientation of the dog park and community garden area is expected to begin in the spring with completion in early 2027.

Other projects include a re-design of Summit Park, as well as construction of the welcoming north end monument and the city’s signature sign in Stuart Park which is expected to be complete in the spring of 2026.

The city has not revealed what area they have their eye on for future parkland acquisition.

Notable acquisitions in 2024 included Truswell Park, Richmond Park, and Kirschner Mountain Park.