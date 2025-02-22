Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission plots strategy for uncertain economic times

Photo: RDCO

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission is looking for new ways to drive sustainable growth amid the current economic uncertainty.

COEDC works to foster the development of a healthy economy by supporting existing businesses and encouraging new business investment in the Central Okanagan.

“The new strategy’s focus on economic resiliency is timely amidst current economic uncertainties," says Krista Mallory, manager of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

"By conducting thorough analysis and engaging with the community, we've identified key opportunities and set a clear path for a resilient regional economy. The plan’s actions are designed to be adaptable, enabling us to respond effectively to economic disruptions and opportunities over the next five years.”

According to Mallory, the "COEDC Strategy 2025 to 2030" builds on regional strengths, addresses current challenges and pursues top investment opportunities to support a thriving business environment.

Mallory says comprehensive community engagement and economic analysis guided the development of the renewed strategic directions:

Drive Economic Resilience: support businesses in adapting to a changing landscape.

Build a Skilled Workforce: foster a skilled regional workforce by focusing on talent development, attraction and retention.

Promote Innovation: promote innovation to boost labour productivity and resource efficiency.

Grow Export-Focused Industries: strengthen the export base by attracting high-value companies, supporting market expansion and building regional supply chains.

The report follows up with suggested actions associated with each strategic direction that COEDC staff will implement over the next five years.

COEDC hopes its new strategic plan will be a roadmap for the region's economic resiliency. For more detailed information click here.