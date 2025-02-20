'Proud and Free' message sent far and wide

Photo: Sharilynn Pease "Proud and Free" added to acre-wide flag

What was intended to be a heartfelt and local expression of Canadian pride has crossed international borders, an Okanagan man says.

A week ago, Stuart Sutton and a dozen of his friends and neighbours made their way onto Duck Lake and etched an acre-wide Canada flag onto the icy surface. Countless people took in the sight both by the air, as their flights descended into Kelowna, and the airwaves.

"I thought it was going to be more of a local community rallying cry and then it was picked up by almost all the national news (outlets)," Sutton said.

"It was way more than I expected."

Sutton even heard from people he hadn't spoken to in 50 years, who saw him on the news and reached out via social media to tell him how they approved of what he was doing.

The Canada-homage then crossed national borders when passengers aboard flights headed into Kelowna took snapshots of the flag, which later had the words "proud and free" added above. Sutton heard that people in both the US and Mexico took note of the sight and it was more impactful to those who saw it then he could have imagined.

"There are a lot of Canadians that that have said, 'hey, we are on board with saving our country and maintaining our identity in the world'," Sutton said.

"I'm happy that it's done what it's done. I hope that it can continue, that it doesn't fade away."

Sutton said he didn't want to be too political but his spirit is buoyed when he hears how this acre-wide effort resonated and is added to stories about how Canadians are, among other things, using their buying power to show support for their countrymen and women.

It has all spoken to the strength of Canadian identity and the importance of maintaining it. It's not, however, at the expense of U.S. relationships, he added.

"We've stood shoulder to shoulder with our friends south of the border for years, and I suspect in the future we will do the same," he said.

"That's been established for decades, maybe centuries ... it only takes one, one or two people to break that trust."

The flag is still visible on the ice, despite more snow. How much longer it will last remains to be seen, given the upcoming change in temperature.