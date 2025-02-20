Kelowna’s Top Talent set to crown winner of $1,000

Photo: Contributed

After two exciting nights of performances, Kelowna’s Top Talent competition has narrowed down the field to the final 10 contenders, all vying for the coveted title of Kelowna’s Top Talent and a grand prize of $1,000.

With nearly 400 attendees at the live events and almost 2,000 votes cast online, the competition has become a showcase of the city’s incredible creativity.

This February, the talented finalists from diverse artistic backgrounds—including singers, dancers, comedians, poets, and musicians—are pushing their limits for a chance at the top prize.

The competition, hosted at Revelry Food + Music Hub, offers local artists the opportunity to take center stage, with many performers receiving their first major platform to connect with the community.

"We’re thrilled to give these incredible talents a platform to shine," said organizer Tyler Marr.

"What excites me the most is introducing these gifted individuals to audiences and, for some, giving them their first major opportunity on stage."

The finalists will perform on Feb. 21, with the competition narrowing down to the Top 5 during the finale on Feb. 28. The winner will be determined by the live audience's vote, and the title of Kelowna's Top Talent will come with the honour of taking home $1,000.

For tickets and more information, visit Revelry Food + Music Hub online.