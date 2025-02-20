Kelowna Rockets players get a crash course in curling as Brier looms

Rob Gibson

The Kelowna Curling Club played host to the Kelowna Rockets this week and some of their players found out that curling looks easier than it actually is.

Kelowna Rockets players, including both goaltenders Jake Pilon and Rhett Stoesser, defenceman Nate Corbet and Rowan Guest all tried their hands at the 'roaring game.'

During an interview with Nate Corbet, goaltender Rhett Stoesser took one for the team after losing his footing while sweeping in the house.

Stoesser bounced right back up and Corbet didn't miss a beat during the interview, "he probably should have worn a helmet or something."

Jake Pilon says learning something new is a ton of fun, "it's a little bit different on the ice. A lot harder than I thought it would be."

The crew from the Rockets were lucky enough to be getting a lesson from 1994 Brier champion Gerry Richard.

"It's a treat for me to be able to coach somebody with their athletic ability is quite easy, and they pick up on it quick," Richard said.

The Rockets will be hitting the road while Prospera hosts the men's national curling championships Feb. 28 to March 9.

Brier host committee vice-chair Sasha Carter says Kelowna is ready to roll and ticket sales have been strong. 350 people have stepped forward to volunteer.

"It's 10 days of fun, and curling fans and curling people are just the best in the world. So you might enter as strangers, but I can guarantee you will leave as friends," said Carter.

The Kelowna Curling Club will be open for business as usual during the Brier if you're looking for a classic curling experience. The Original 16 Patch at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort will kick the party off with Canadian rockers 54-40 on Feb. 28.

For more information on the Brier and tickets click here.