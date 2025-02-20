Council to weigh in on 11-storey development in the South Pandosy neighbourhood

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council will have its say on the redevelopment of a strip mall in the South Pandosy neighbourhood.

Owners of the Southgate strip mall on Pandosy Street are looking to acquire a development permit for the property under the Pandosy Urban Centre

The current owners purchased the mall property at 2640 Pandosy Street in May of last year for $9.017 million then, less than two months later, submitted plans for future development of the site.

Plans call for an 11-storey building tapering down to five-storeys on the northern portion of the site.

Photo: City of Kelowna

The Official Community Plan allows for eight storeys, however they are seeking three additional storeys through a public amenity and streetscape bonus.

The building itself would include a parking podium with the upper floors stepped back from the building’s edge.

A total of 85 residential units are proposed above nearly 600 square metres of commercial space.

Housing is broken into six micro suites, 42 one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and 31 three-bedroom units.

Parking is planned for 105 vehicles, six more than required. There are also 96 bicycle spaces and a bike wash and repair station.

A rooftop patio amenity is also included.