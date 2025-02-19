Swinging with the Stars adds livestream to sold out fundraiser

Photo: Castanet Dancers perform during the 2024 Swinging with the Stars fundraiser.

This year’s Swinging with the Stars fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association is sold out, but you can still watch it if you don’t have a ticket.

COHA will livestream the dance competition featuring local celebrities on Saturday, February 22.

"At COHA, we recognize that not everyone may be able to attend the Swinging with the Stars Gala, but we believe our services should be accessible to all," said Natasha Girard, COHA executive director.

"This event is crucial for our community, as it enables us to continue offering no-cost grief and bereavement supports for all ages, which is essential for individuals and families grieving. It’s not just a fun evening — it’s an opportunity for people to come together in support of a cause that helps individuals navigate one of life’s most challenging experiences."

The live stream is available for $30 + GST. The online audience can also support their favourite celebrity dancers by making donations and casting votes in real time. Each vote costs $10. All donations made during the livestream will be added to the overall fundraising total for the evening and contribute directly to COHA’s mission.

Swinging with the Stars is COHA’s largest fundraiser of the year. Over the past 16 years, the event has raised more than $4 million, directly supporting COHA’s programs and services that help individuals and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses, end-of-life care, and grief. Last year it raised $553,000.