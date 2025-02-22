Westwide Wine Trail rolls out shuttle service during 2025 Montana’s Brier

Cindy White

Early March is generally a slow time for Okanagan wineries, so the upcoming Montana’s Brier in Kelowna presents a unique opportunity.

The Westside Wine Trail is hurrying to make the most of it. It has teamed up with Kelowna Concierge to offer a special hop-on, hop-off wine shuttle service during the Canadian men’s curling championships.

“It’s a lovely time of year with the snow and the lake still looks beautiful with the snow-capped mountains. And it’s a little bit more of an intimate experience at our wineries in the off-season,” noted Alex Loraas with the Westside Wine Trail.

“We’re excited to get the locals to come and also show all our tourists what it is outside of summer,” she adds.

The shuttle will operate daily from March 1 to 9.

“We’re going to start at about 10:45 in the morning, downtown at the Delta Grand and then we’ll have loops through the Westside Wine Trail through the day.

“Guests are welcome to jump on and spend the entire day out on the trail or you can just come out for lunch or jump on at the end of the day and have a dinner experience out here,” said Jillian Haller with Kelowna Concierge.

The buses will make stops at eight wineries, which are getting into the curling spirit. Quails Gate has a series of special menus designed around curling themes, including a Bonspiel Brunch and “The Hack” Happy Hour.

“We have our Sip and Swirl event happening in our wine shop, where we’re hosting two different tastings - one with our estate tier wines and one with our reserve tier wines. Very approachable for all wine drinkers,” said Lane Dobbener, a 3rd generation member of the Stewart family.

Tickets for the wine shuttle are $25 and seats can be booked through the Kelowna Concierge website. The full schedule is available here.

Here is the list of the eight participating wineries:

Little Straw Vineyards

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

Quails' Gate Winery

Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery

Niche Wine Company

Kalala Organic Estate Winery

Beaumont Family Estate Winery



The Montana’s Brier begins February 28 at Prospera Place and continues through March 9.