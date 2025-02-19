WorkSafeBC fines pair of Central Okanagan companies

Photo: Wayne Moore WorkSafeBC says it has issued a fine to a company that was hired to paint the exterior of this Kelowna highrise project.

WorkSafeBC has announced penalties against two Central Okanagan companies.

Enco Construction Ltd. has been fined $8,529.67 after an inspection on June. 24, 2024 of the Water Street by the Park highrise development.

The company had been contracted to paint the exterior of the building and WorkSafeBC says inspectors observed two workers, one of whom was a supervisor, on a balcony on the 11th storey.

“The workers were wearing personal fall protection equipment but their lifelines had excessive slack,” said the penalty notice.

The WorkSafeBC inspection documents stated the set-up would not have protected the workers and exposed them to a fall risk of up to 70 feet, in addition to posing a tripping hazard.

“The designated supervisor at this jobsite was able to explain clearly what 'swing fall' hazard is and understands the hazard this poses to workers,” said the WorkSafeBC documents. “With this knowledge the supervisor exposed himself and allowed other workers to expose themselves to this hazard without taking corrective steps.”

WorkSafeBC said Enco Construction Ltd. also failed to provide its workers with “effective supervision.”

“The level of supervision must be commensurate to the risks in the work place taking into the consideration that the majority of the workers for this employer are temporary foreign workers who are under the age of 25 years, and do not speak English.”

Castanet has contacted Enco Construction Ltd. for comment.

WorkSafeBC says over the past five years 88 people have died after falling from heights on the job. More than 22,000 have been injured.

Traffic control firm fined

Also announced Wednesday, Secure Traffic Control Ltd. was penalized $4,587.92 after an inspection on Sept. 12, 2024 of a jobsite at the intersection of Rio Drive and Clifton Road in Kelowna.

WorkSafeBC says the company was directing traffic for a City of Kelowna water main upgrade project. An inspector observed two traffic control persons directing traffic while standing in the roadway.

“The firm failed to ensure that [employees] were not positioned in an intersection open to the travelled portion of a roadway. This was a repeated and high-risk violation,” said the penalty notice.

WorkSafeBC says 1,247 road traffic controllers were injured and five were killed from 2013 to 2023.