Homeless man given 48-hour ban from encampment along rail trail

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 5:07 p.m.

The City of Kelowna says some of the people living at the tent city along the rail trail are taking too many liberties with their sheltering areas.

Nick Bonnett, bylaw services manager, says that while most tent city residents follow the guidelines, "a small number of individuals have been misusing the flexibility granted by officers."

"For example, during the recent cold weather event, and engaging in behavior that disrupts order and safety, putting others at risk. This cannot be tolerated."

"Efforts will continue through the spring to maintain a safe site for all while encouraging ongoing engagement with service providers and access to sheltering support," Bonnett continued.

ORIGINAL 4:01 p.m.

City bylaw and RCMP descended on Kelowna's rail trail homeless encampment Wednesday morning.

Crews were focused on one particular area of the rail trail, a tent and individual who has been in the news before. Police and bylaw were dismantling a tent deemed too permanent and elaborate.

"They're taking it down because we're not supposed to have a semi-structure or structure," said tent city resident A.J. "We're supposed to only live in a tent, and because I've been going after them, because they're doing gross and inhumane things to people, I'm their main target to come after."

A.J. started a garden in the area last summer and is now back in the crosshairs of bylaw services.

He says he's been ejected from the rail trail camping area for 48 hours.

"They say I can come back after 48 hours. What's the point? This is just solely to screw my life up even harder," he told Castanet.

Several people turned up to help A.J. move some of the belongings he has acquired, including one of his friends, Kris Stewart, who lives in the tiny homes across the street.



"I'm just here to help my friend," she said. "The police and bylaw are taking his home today."

"They said that it's larger than the footprint allowed. They've given him 15 minutes. So a bunch of us tried to help as much as they could, they said that the structure is too permanent."

Kelowna RCMP, bylaw officers and other workers dismantled the structure erected on the site and removed most of the items that A.J. had acquired.

One bylaw officer says the items will be sorted and any property that doesn't belong to A.J will be returned to its rightful owner. A.J. will be free to get his items back after he pays a storage fee.

A.J. and his dog will now have to find another place to call home until his 48-hour ban has been lifted.

At that point, he will be allowed to return to the rail trail but he will be placed in a new location, one with concrete fire barriers around it.