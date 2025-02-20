Help for fairs, festivals and live events needed in wake of too many changes

Photo: Denim on the Diamond / Facebook Denim on the Diamond organizers are turning to the province for some support.

Festivals and fairs may offer British Columbians some of their most carefree moments but a mixed bag of changing economic conditions and regulations has made the task of putting on one of these events a bit more fraught.

In an open letter to the province, dozens of event organizers — including several from the Okanagan — have asked that provincial funding be considered so that events can remain the economic generators of their respective communities.

"We’re writing to seek the urgent renewal of the B.C. Fairs, Festivals and Events Fund (BCFFE) — or a

replacement — in order to provide immediate and meaningful support to arts, cultural, community, and

events throughout the province," reads the letter.

"With an increasing number of Canadians looking for homegrown travel experiences, it’s never been more important to encourage thriving, exciting fairs and festivals."

The group said that its members, however, have been hit by a range of challenges and that's part of the reason why they may need a bit of a boost to weather the storm that's prompted many to simply pack up.

Last year, for example, Vancouver Folk Fest went away amid the rising costs of doing business. More organizations are poised to follow suit.

Mitch Carefoot, one of the organizers of Denim on the Diamond, is one of the people who put his signature to the letter and said that he has seen the strain caused to event organizers by everything from government policies limiting Airbnb's to tariff retaliation on U.S. alcohol companies that may limit sponsorship dollars.

He understands the reasons why these measures were put in place, but can't pretend that they didn't cause some pain.

"There are some ramifications down the line, where the cascading waterfall effect of this has had impact on a lot of other businesses," he said. "And there hadn't necessarily been a advocacy group for organizers of live events and festivals."

In a community like Kelowna, where tourism is so important but also concentrated in the summer, these events offer a good economic pay-off when most needed.

"An example up at Big White is our Altitunes event on the last weekend of the year, when there would typically be a lot of vacancy available," he said.

"We sell out the resort, and now people are coming up there for two or three days of food beverage. So it substantially increases the economic benefit of for the resort at that time. And then in Kelowna there's Beer Fest in May and Denim on the Diamond in the fall — all these shoulder season events are getting people up active and spending money in and around town, and also, of course, having fun."

That, he said, is the reason why the support is needed for the people behind events such as these — their efforts grow exponentially in value.

They attract tourists and lift up local businesses, from venues and suppliers that provide audio-video, stages and decor, to food vendors and specialty artisans. Jobs created by the arts and culture sector intersect with many other key industries.

"The same people that work festivals and arts-focused events also work in B.C.’s booming film industry, sporting events like the Invictus Games and FIFA, and major concert tours that have enormous economic impact — shows like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs, and many more," the advocacy group wrote to the province in their letter.

"Without skilled workers, these industries and productions will struggle; investing in B.C. events helps train the skilled workforce they require."

Using the province's own stats, advocates of the arts said that the sector adds more than $8.6 billion to B.C.’s annual GDP, and employs more than 150,000 British Columbians, representing 5.4 per cent of the province’s overall labour force — the highest proportion in the country.