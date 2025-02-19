Passenger volume up at YLW during a Family Day long weekend plagued by delays

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall Some of the travellers caught up in delays at Kelowna International Airport over the Family Day weekend were travelling home after visiting Big White Ski Resort.

The departures lounge was jam-packed at Kelowna International Airport for much of the Family Day long weekend.

Not only was it one of the busiest weekends of the year, with approximately 43,000 travellers passing through from Thursday to Monday. Many of those people ended up waiting a lot longer than anticipated for their flights because of what was happening elsewhere in the country.

While snow fell on Sunday at YLW, local crews cleared it away quickly. However, dozens of flights in and out of Kelowna were delayed and a handful were cancelled due to heavy snow in parts of Eastern Canada, including Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

“They all were experiencing the same weather system. So, definitely with Toronto and Montreal impacted with restrictions with all their snow then that has a big effect on the country as a whole,” said James Hall, senior manager of operations and sustainability at YLW.

Sunday was when the backups really kicked in.

“I know we had a flight from Toronto that night that wasn’t able to operate out due to weather and a lot of those passengers were displaced well into the following day,” adds Hall.

He says they did their best to keep flight information up to date, and passengers were checking ahead before leaving for the airport, helping to minimize crowding, but it was still a tight squeeze in departures.

Then on Monday afternoon, a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing at Toronto Pearson, forcing the closure of runways at Canada’s busiest airport.

“Taking that kind of capacity out of Toronto, as a major part of the Canadian network does trickle down to other airports, such as ours, with delays or cancellations,” Hall notes.

There were two cancellations; a Monday night Air Canada flight from Toronto and a Westjet cancellation Tuesday to Toronto. However, he says all passengers caught up in the disruptions have now travelled on to their destinations.

Hall said extra staff was brought in on Sunday and Monday to help with snow removal.

The 43,000 passengers through Kelowna International Airport between Thursday and Monday was a jump from last year when there were 39,000 people through the gates. In 2023, YLW saw approximately 38,000 travellers over the Family Day weekend.