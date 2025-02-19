'Hammer home that we need our own growers': Fruit growers gearing up for new season

Photo: Castanet FILE-Sun bleached fruit from heat dome.

Peter Simonsen and his fellow tree fruit farmers have had a rough few years.

From the heat dome of 2021 to last year's deep freeze and then fall of the BC Tree Fruits Co-operative where so many brought their goods to market, Simonsen said tree fruit farming has been far from an easy venture.

It's what makes a Wednesday morning announcement about one-time funding from the province all the more welcome.

Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food, said the province is providing $10 million in support to tree fruit farmers throughout the province, based on acreage. The support aims to help growers recover from recent hardships, including labour shortages, production loss and increasingly competitive markets.

Simonsen said the funding works out to around $700 per acre, which is far from the estimated cost of $10,000 per acre to produce a crop. But it helps get farmers back on their feet and level the playing field against their strongest competitors.

"So far, things are looking OK (in the orchard), but I think after the last three to four years of difficult seasons, we're all quite cash poor, and cash is basically another tool that growers need," he said.

"It will help with some of the inputs and and help us to produce a crop which benefits all British Columbians."

Food grown in B.C. for British Columbians has become a greater talking point in recent weeks given a push to buy Canadian products during an increasingly fraught trade relationship with the United States. That said, it's always been something B.C. farmers have been mindful of and when their competitors get a leg up they can't help but notice.

"There's an open border and, you know, fruit comes from Washington State up into Canada," he said.

"If the growers down there have a difficult season, they get help from the government, and so it allows them to keep going while we're at a disadvantage in many ways — so we have been asking for this kind of funding since 2021."

Given that it's a time when the province is tightening its purse strings — recently announcing a hiring freeze as just one measure — Simonsen said that they saw fit to provide this funding is all the more appreciated.

"We know that we've been listened to, and we know that it's not just an afterthought," he said.

Keeping B.C. fruit farmers top of mind is something he hopes retailers and consumers can do, also.

"We have retailers who are have not been as supportive as they should be," Simonsen said.

"I've noticed lately that there have been ads on TV saying, 'we buy Canadian' Well, I'm not so sure. Let's see how they do going forward."

Until then, he is asking people to choose B.C. fruit at their local shops.

"Talk to your produce manager, go to fruit stands and farmers markets— just really hammer home that we need our own growers because we could be heading into some difficulty here as we go forward," he said.

Examples of eligible uses for the one-time payment include tools, training, capital for farm improvement, farm debt repayment and farm wages.

Approximately 720 tree fruit growers will be eligible for a payment on a per-acre basis, up to a maximum of 28.3 hectares (70 acres).